A boil water notice is issued for multiple properties in Copperas Cove as of Sunday.
The properties affected are:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A boil water notice is issued for multiple properties in Copperas Cove as of Sunday.
The properties affected are:
900 Block of Davie Lee
900 Block of Tammy Drive
900 Block of Laurie Lane
1802 – 2006 Blocks of Phyllis Drive
Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.