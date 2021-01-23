COPPERAS COVE — Copperas Cove residents gathered at an outdoor pool in the city for the annual Polar Bear Plunge in foggy weather Saturday morning.
Around 30 to 40 different people surrounded the South Park Pool in Copperas Cove on Saturday around 9 a.m. before all jumping in the cold water at the same time. The temperature outside was about 50 degrees.
The tradition is 21 years in the making, and one of the people that helped start it all and has participated in every plunge since, was there to talk about the plunge once again.
John Gallen is a former Copperas Cove city councilman, and he originated the idea while he was on the council.
“I’m a transplanted northerner, now I’m a Texan, I was born in Wisconsin and I went to high school and college there. They used to do that in Lake Michigan, I never did it up there but … I said, heck it’s warmer in Texas, let’s do it down here,” Gallen said. “It was just something to get the community involved and create an event that a lot of people and families can do.”
He added that over the 21 years, the plunge has happened in all kinds of different weather conditions from sunny and nice to one year with a little snow on the ground.
Adam Redmond is a Copperas Cove resident and he was doing the plunge with his two sons, Noah and Wyatt.
“I’ve lived in Cove since ‘79 and I’ve always wanted to do it, and then five years ago when I started doing it, I just fell in love with it. It’s fun. It’s something to do,” Adam Redmond said.
Noah and Wyatt also talked about why they enjoy doing the plunge with their family.
“It’s just fun spending time with them and really getting to enjoy the cold water,” Noah said.
“This is something exciting to do and it’s something we can do every year and look forward to, and it’s exhilarating to do every year,” Wyatt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.