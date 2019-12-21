COPPERAS COVE — The Copperas Cove Relay for Life team held a fundraiser at the Applebee’s in Copperas Cove to raise money for the American Cancer Society.

More than 60 Copperas Cove residents showed up at Applebee’s to enjoy pancakes, eggs, sausage and potatoes for $8 a plate, with half of that price going to a good cause. Guests were also able to take a picture with Santa for free.

254-501-7464 | hking@kdhnews.com

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.