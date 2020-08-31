Roadwork is underway today in Copperas Cove.
The Robertson Avenue mill and overlay project began today and will run through Thursday, according to a news release from the city of Copperas Cove.
During this time, Lone Star Paving will be resurfacing Robertson Avenue from South Main Street to Mueller Street, milling 1 inch of old asphalt and overlaying with a new layer of asphalt, according to the news release.
The bid contract was awarded by the city council on July 7 in the amount of $243,050.65, the news release said.
Work will be done from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and all vehicles, trailers and similar obstructions should be removed from the street during this time, according to the release.
Questions or concerns should be directed to the street department at 254-547-2168 or the public works department at 254-547-0751.
