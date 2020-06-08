Cove street closure

A portion of Robertson Avenue in Copperas Cove will temporarily be closed between Ridge Street and Dianne Drive through 4 p.m. June 15.

 Courtesy Map | City of Copperas Cove

The Copperas Cove Street Department began a project Monday of removing and repairing a concrete flume which runs across Robertson Avenue, just to the west of Dianne Drive. As a result, Robertson Avenue will temporarily be closed between Ridge Street and Dianne Drive through 4 p.m. June 15 to allow for completion of this project, the city said in a news release on Monday.

“We encourage the public, to include both pedestrians and motorists, to obey temporary street detour signs and use caution while traveling near the designated area,” the release said.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.