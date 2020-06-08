The Copperas Cove Street Department began a project Monday of removing and repairing a concrete flume which runs across Robertson Avenue, just to the west of Dianne Drive. As a result, Robertson Avenue will temporarily be closed between Ridge Street and Dianne Drive through 4 p.m. June 15 to allow for completion of this project, the city said in a news release on Monday.
“We encourage the public, to include both pedestrians and motorists, to obey temporary street detour signs and use caution while traveling near the designated area,” the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.