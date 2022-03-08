COPPERAS COVE — A couple dozen Copperas Cove High School students got their hands dirty, slinging mud and building walls. Three members of the Texas Masonry Council partnered with Cove High’s Career and Technology Education department Tuesday to teach willing students the art of laying bricks in a program called “Masonry Rocks.”
The three will be back to teach another group of students on Wednesday.
Tony Topping, executive director of the Texas Masonry Council, said the masonry industry is “huge,” but there is a large labor shortage.
“I’ve got members of TMC that will say they could double the size of their companies overnight if they could find the labor to hire,” Topping said as students built their walls, some several levels high. “And so that’s why we really started recruiting high school students to join our workforce.”
The students spent Tuesday morning learning techniques of how to lay mortar on a wall, how to lay mortar on the brick and how to position the bricks. They got to apply that knowledge by building a few practice walls before the competition after lunch, which was provided by the high school’s culinary arts students.
After completing their walls in the afternoon, three members of Brazos Masonry, Inc. out of Waco judged the walls by straightness, cleanliness and overall execution. They awarded prizes to the top three builders.
Topping said the prizes ranged from a shirt for third place to fast-food restaurant gift cards to the top two.
Though the prizes were awarded to the top three, Topping said he found it encouraging to see all the students participating and some getting an interest in it.
“We’ve already got a few kids today that have said they want to go do this and make money doing it,” he said. “That’s the ultimate goal to connect these kids, get them interested and get them on a job site making money.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median wage for brickmasons and blockmasons nationwide in May 2020 was $26.48 per hour, which equates to an annual wage of $55,080.
Brenda Brawdy, one of the CTE coordinators for the school district, said she was thrilled to see so many students interested in learning about masonry, which is a program that the district currently does not offer.
“Oh my goodness, I’m so excited that this many kids are interested. They want to know what it’s about,” Brawdy said. “And they want the hands-on experience.”
Part of her excitement was geared around the thought of students continuing on with the trade after high school.
“So not everybody’s meant to go to college,” she said. “And you know, we need to give our kids a career, not just a job.”
Topping, who is from the Houston area, said he hopes to return to the Central Texas area often and make it a “hotbed” of new masons.
Winners of the wall-building contest were:
First Place: Caleb Kenney
Second Place: Blayze Grantland
Third Place: Adam Pike
