A man accused of picking up a Copperas Cove teenager on Monday evening from near her home was arrested at his home in Denver, Colorado, police said in a news release.
The parents of 15-year-old Kahlan Morello reported the teen missing Monday evening to the Copperas Cove Police Department.
The girl’s parents suspected she met the man they thought to pick her up while playing “World of Warcraft,” an online video game.
Copperas Cove police released a photo of the man they thought took Morello and with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety Fusion Center, positively identified the previously unknown male as 33-year-old Simon Ryan Salais IV of Denver, Colorado.
“Detectives were able to establish probable cause Salais committed the act of Online Solicitation of a Minor based on information uncovered during the investigation,” police said in the release. “On June 13, 2023, a criminal complaint was filed before Coryell County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Bill Price, who issued an arrest warrant for Salais.”
The Coryell County District Attorney’s Office authorized the warrant with full extradition, meaning he will be returned to Coryell County.
“Salais was taken into custody without incident at his home in Denver, Colorado, by the Denver Police Department,” police said. “Kahlan was found unharmed and arrangements were made to return her to the safety and care of her family. Salais is being held without bond and is awaiting extradition back to Texas. The investigation is still ongoing.”
