The second annual Fourth of July celebration in Copperas Cove will take place from noon to 10:30 p.m. Monday at Copperas Cove City Park, at 1206 West Ave. B.
Sponsored by Cove Life Church, this event is free to the public.
There will be live music, food trucks, booths and vendors, a car show, carnival rides, inflatables and more for visitors to enjoy. There will also be performances by gospel singer Eddie James from 6 to 8 p.m.
“This year will be a lot bigger,” said event organizer Casey Wiggins. “ This year we added a car show and more events like ax throwing and carnival rides. We will have 20 food trucks this year as well as many booth vendors.”
Wiggins said that 7,000 people attended the 2021 Fourth of July celebration. This year, Cove Life is expecting about 10,000 people in attendance.
“For me, I’m most excited about the community,” Wiggins said. “Seeing everyone come but and celebrate together is really just something else.”
The fireworks show starts at 9 p.m., and Wiggins said it will be double the size of Killeen’s fireworks show that takes place on July 2.
Currently, Coryell County does not have a ban on fireworks in place, although county officials stressed that residents should remain cautious in their use due to excessive heat.
To learn more about the event itself, go to http://www.cove.life/article/Cove-Lifes-2nd-Annual-4th-of-July-Celebration.
