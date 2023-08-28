A total solar eclipse is less than a year away, and Copperas Cove is hosting a town hall meeting Tuesday to engage with the community on how to prepare for the many people expected to flock there and all across Central Texas.
Copperas Cove, along with Killeen, Lampasas, Kempner, Georgetown, Round Rock, Harker Heights, Temple and others, are in what is called the path of totality, or the course of the moon’s shadow over the earth.
This means that the total eclipse can only properly be viewed when it is in the path of totality.
The total eclipse will take place April 8, 2024.
Samantha Martin, solar eclipse coordinator for Copperas Cove, said in an email Monday that one of the things presented at the town hall will be an explanation of next year’s solar eclipse event.
“The last total solar eclipse that passed through the United States was in 2017, so we will review the impact that event had on cities within its path of totality in 2017,” Martin said. “Then, we will go over what we expect in Copperas Cove and how businesses, organizations, and community members can best prepare.”
Martin said the community’s biggest concern the last time they held a town hall was whether residents should leave town before the event starts.
“However, I believe that from my presentation, most people will decide it is best to stay for a few reasons. Those being, the great opportunity to monetize on the event due to it bringing in many visitors, to manage any large pieces of land people may own, and to witness the amazing, once-in-a-lifetime event happening in our backyards,” Martin said.
According to space.com, Central Texas is in the path of totality in a 124-mile-wide “swatch of land stretching from Mexico to Canada” that will momentarily leave that area in night-like darkness.
“The Great North American Total Solar Eclipse of 2024 will occur on (Monday), April 8, 2024, starting in Mazatlan, Mexico, at 10:51 a.m., local time,” the website shows. “It’ll move northeast across the continent, all the way through Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada, where the eclipse will begin at 4:07 p.m. local time.”
The solar eclipse will last four minutes and 23 seconds in Copperas Cove. In Killeen, where hotel reservations are already booking up, it will last four minutes and 16 seconds.
According to the Copperas Cove website, lodging establishments, church groups, retail stores, restaurants, employees and volunteers are all encouraged to attend the informational town hall.
Tuesday’s town hall will take place at the Copperas Cove Civic Center between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
