City and business leaders in Copperas Cove and Central Texas are making plans for large numbers of visitors in 2024 thanks to a total solar eclipse.

A total solar eclipse is less than a year away, and Copperas Cove is hosting a town hall meeting Tuesday to engage with the community on how to prepare for the many people expected to flock there and all across Central Texas.

Copperas Cove, along with Killeen, Lampasas, Kempner, Georgetown, Round Rock, Harker Heights, Temple and others, are in what is called the path of totality, or the course of the moon’s shadow over the earth.

