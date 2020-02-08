COPPERAS COVE — The City of Copperas Cove is inviting residents to give input on possible capital improvement projects at a town hall meeting set for Monday.
It’s the second year for the capital improvement town hall, which is hosted by the City of Copperas Cove and the city’s Budget Department.
According to city spokesman Kevin Keller, no formal comments were made during last year’s town hall, but residents were happy to have a chance to attend the meeting.
“(They) found it very beneficial to understanding what projects are in the pipeline,” Keller said in an email.
City Budget Director Ariana Beckman said the purpose of the town hall is to give the City Council public input before it starts setting priorities for the upcoming year.
“(We want to) share information on city-wide current and future projects,” Beckman said. “(We want to) hear the community views and get their input on these projects.”
Beckman encouraged all interested residents to attend Monday’s town hall, which begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Technology Center, 508 S. Second St. in Copperas Cove. She said comments will be taken into account during the council’s Feb.21 planning session.
Anyone who can’t attend will be able to watch the town hall on the city’s website by Wednesday. Comments on proposed projects will be accepted by email at BudgetOffice@copperascovetx.gov through Monday, Feb. 17. Comments can also be mailed to the city at P.O. Drawer 1449, Copperas Cove, TX, 76522.
Anyone seeking further information about the event can contact Beckman at abeckman@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.
