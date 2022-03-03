Every resident in Copperas Cove with a utility account will be able to make two free visits to the Copperas Cove Solid Waste Transfer Station from 8 a.m. to noon on March 12, the city announced Thursday.
The free visits to the transfer station, 2605 S. Farm-to-Market Road 116, are part of a citywide spring cleanup event. Those who visit will be required to show proof of residency.
“Items that will be accepted are basic household trash and junk, brush and yard waste, appliances, computer equipment, recycling, cooking oil, and tires,” the city said in a news release. “Construction debris and other various household hazardous waste items will not be accepted during this event.”
Disposal of tires will incur a small fee depending on the size of the tire, the city said.
