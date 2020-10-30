Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful, in partnership with Miss Five Hills Jazmine Hendricks, will be hosting a community shred day event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 15.
All residents that need to shred receipts, documents, junk mail and all other unwanted papers can stop by the Copperas Cove ISD Service and Training Center, 408 S. Main St., for complimentary shredding, according to a news release from the city of Copperas Cove.
This event is in conjunction with America Recycles Day, and free to all attendees, according to the release.
All attendees will be required to recognize and follow social distancing and mask requirements.
Questions may be directed to Roxanne Flores-Achmad, the KCCB executive director, at kccb@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221 ext. 6704, or Kevin Keller, the city of Copperas Cove public relations director, at kkeller@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221 ext.6243.
