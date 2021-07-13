The Copperas Cove Solid Waste Transfer Station will remain closed to the public Wednesday due to a delay in trash processing at a landfill in Temple.
“While Solid Waste has been successful at having some of the trash transported to the landfill, they still have an overabundance amount of trash on the floor of the transfer station,” said city spokesman Kevin Keller.
The closure to the public will not affect residential or commercial collection.
Copperas Cove contracts with the landfill in Temple to dump its trash. A trucking company collects trash from the transfer station and transports it to the landfill in Temple.
In a news release Monday, Keller described the situation as “out of our control.”
City officials would not let the Herald take a photo of the conditions inside the transfer station, citing concerns that doing so — while out of the city’s control — would cause the eyes of officials with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to look to Copperas Cove.
“The Solid Waste Transfer Station is licensed thru the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for a maximum of 125 tons daily, with a maximum of no more than 50 tons and 2 fully loaded trailers on the ground in extreme circumstances,” Keller said via email Tuesday. “SW is monitoring the situation and closing the transfer station to the public is better helping us to maintain what we believe to be at or below these capacities for the time being.”
Due to the amount of trash in the building, it has also caused a delay in sending the recycle materials to Taylor.
Keller explained that after crews have cleared the floor of trash that they push into the trucks to transport to Temple, separate trucks come in to be loaded with the recyclable materials.
Since the crews cannot clear the floor of the trash, they cannot move the recyclable materials.
As such, there will be no recycle collection today. City officials anticipate collection of recyclable materials from Areas 4, 6 and 7 to take place on Thursday.
