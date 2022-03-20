COPPERAS COVE — A veteran service organization in Copperas Cove has taken up the request to honor the city’s Army and Navy recruiters on a monthly basis. Partnering with Our Community Salutes, a national nonprofit organization, Star Group Veterans Helping Veterans will coordinate with local businesses to provide lunch to the recruiters.
Thursday’s lunch, the first coordinated by Veterans Helping Veterans, was provided by Applebee’s in Copperas Cove.
“We just want them to know we appreciate (their work),” said Sheila Timmons, executive director of Veterans Helping Veterans.
Lunch will be provided by different businesses on the third Thursday of every month, Timmons explained.
