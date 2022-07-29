COPPERAS COVE — For Deriek Smith, president of Copperas Cove’s Moose Lodge Post 2029, things seem to have come full circle.
COPPERAS COVE — For Deriek Smith, president of Copperas Cove’s Moose Lodge Post 2029, things seem to have come full circle.
On Thursday evening, the local lodge received a donation of $500 from Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 in Copperas Cove.
“It feels good because we and our lodge also give out grants for different things — mainly for people in the community,” Smith said. “So it makes you feel good to see that there are other organizations out there that are doing the exact same thing, and they gave it to an organization that does the same thing, so it makes us feel real good.”
Smith explained after the donation was presented that the money will go toward purchasing a water slide for the lodge’s back-to-school family fun day, which is for lodge members and their guests.
The donation given on Thursday is the first the lodge has requested from the VFW post, which gave out a total of $15,500.
Mike Anastasio, the post quartermaster, said that is the money the VFW is giving away just this month.
“We have two more months in this quarter,” Anastasio said. “There is more money that will be given away.”
Among the money given out Thursday was $1,000 for Liberators L.E.M.C. in Gatesville for its Halloween Maze fundraiser, which benefits the Gatesville Family Care Center Food Bank.
Post Commander Ron Abrahamson told those present that some may wonder why the post, which is headquartered in Copperas Cove, would give money to a group from Gatesville. He explained that reason Thursday evening.
“I am actually from (Post) 8230 in Gatesville originally,” he said. “That post burned down, and one of the stipulations when we consolidated posts was we continue to support the Gatesville community. Tonight shows that we are still supporting the Gatesville community because they lack a VFW.”
Post 8230 in Gatesville burned down on July 23, 2016. Abrahamson was the post quartermaster at the time of the fire.
Bingo
Money that the VFW post gives away comes from proceeds from bingo.
“Without you, none of this would be possible — none of it,” said Dana Watson, the post’s bingo chairman. “You are the reason that we can give money away.”
Watson was speaking to a crowd of people who came early to play bingo.
Bingo is open to the public at the post, 1506 Veterans Ave., in Cove. Bingo is played every Thursday at 7 p.m. and every Saturday and Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The post also hosts bingo on the last two Tuesdays of the month at 7 p.m.
Organizations wishing to request money from the VFW can do so by sending a letter to the post leadership. Fund allocations will be considered and approved by members of the VFW.
Donations given on Thursday were:
