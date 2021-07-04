A decent crowd turned out for the Independence Day celebration at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577 in Copperas Cove on Sunday.
The event was held at the post located just off of Veterans Avenue beginning at 11 a.m. The event was open to the public and was free to attend.
The days celebration started off with a traditional bell ringing ceremony lead by members of the VFW, who read speeches explaining the significance of the day we usually set aside for barbecues and fireworks. The bell, which sits in front of the post, is traditionally rung 13 times in representation of the 13 original colonies that were under British rule in the United States.
One member explained the history of the bell ringing ceremony. 38th U.S. President Gerald Ford proclaimed in 1976 that bells be rung simultaneously at the hour of two o’clock Eastern Standard Time around the country. At the time of this proclamation, it was the 200th year of freedom for the states from British rule. The bells were to be rung for two minutes to signify that milestone in American history, according to the member.
After speeches were given, Robert Foreman,12, a Boyscout in troop 224 had the honor of reading off the 13 colonies as a member of the VFW rang the memorial bell after each one.
The ceremony was followed by a lively barbecue feast with a variety of sides, desserts, grilled chicken, brisket and smoked sausage. Guests also had the opportunity to submit their names into a raffle for some rather impressive prizes. Participants had the chance to win a brand new grill along with other barbecue necessities.
