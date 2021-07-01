Local cities in Bell and Coryell counties do not allow fireworks to be shot off inside the city limits.
Kevin Miller, the spokesman for the Copperas Cove Police Department, said in a news release on Thursday that the department is sending a “zero tolerance” message on the use of illegal fireworks for the upcoming holiday.
“We understand the growing concern regarding the dangers associated with the use of fireworks in the City and we are asking for your help to make this 4th of July safe for all. Please let your friends, family, and neighbors know about our zero-tolerance policy so their celebrations are not disrupted by having to pay a fine,” the news release said.
The fine for violating the law in Cove is $200.
It is illegal to sell, possess or discharge fireworks within city limits.
Fireworks are legal in the unincorporated areas of Bell County.
