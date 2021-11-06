COPPERAS COVE — Family and friends gathered here Saturday to celebrate the birthday of Dorothy Redifer, who at age 107 is one of Central Texas’ oldest residents.
The Baltimore, Maryland, native who moved to Copperas Cove nearly 30 years ago to be closer to relatives, was excited to be guest of honor but nearly missed her own party after a fall at home sent her to the hospital to check out a bump on her head.
“The doctor was the sweetest thing ever,” she said. “I told all of them I needed to be out of there by a quarter to 11 because I had a birthday party to go to.”
Redifer — who never married; never had children; and never drove a car — grew up with a brother, a sister, and a strict set of parents. She cringes now when she sees the behavior of so many children today.
“Why didn’t I get married? Well, I didn’t want to,” she said. “I had a good family — a Christian family. My mother and father could not be beat. They were the best in the whole world.
“They always talked about the Lord to all of us kids. Mother was strict and when she said something, you listened. My sister said she would have made a good warden. She treated us all very fair and she never beat us.
“We got into trouble one time and we couldn’t go to the (silent) movies on Saturday. They had a series on Saturday, and we didn’t want to miss that. She said, ‘You can’t go for two weeks.’
“My sister said, ‘Mom, please, hit me, beat me up, but let us go to the movie Saturday, please!’
“When I see how kids are being raised today, it’s pathetic. I was never raised like that. We were raised in church. You have to know the Lord. We are all his children — don’t ever forget that.”
Since turning 100, Redifer has joined the exclusive — and growing — centenarians club, which includes an estimated 573,000 people worldwide, and 97,000 in the United States. Japan has the second-highest number of citizens 100 or older with 79,000.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 85 percent of centenarians are women and 15 percent are men. By 2060, there will likely be over 603,000 centenarians living in the U.S.
One study of aging showed that people who live to be at least 100 have a number of common psychological traits, including positivity, stubbornness, a strong work ethic, close bonds with family, adaptability to change, and resilience (the ability to bounce back quickly from hardship).
Carolynn Stone, whose late husband was Redifer’s second cousin, said those traits are pretty accurate.
“That describes her; it sure does,” Stone said at Saturday’s party. “She is stubborn, for sure. I can tell you that.”
“I know when I’m right,” Dorothy chimed in.
“She broke her hip May 1st,” Stone continued. “She was living by herself (in her late cousin’s house) since 2014 and that put her in the hospital, and then a rehab, and then she came to live with me for about two-and-a-half months, and I found out how stubborn she really is. She wanted to sleep on the couch — not in the bedroom — and at 8 o’clock, she wanted to go to bed.”
A career secretary who spent 27 years in the insurance industry, Redifer lives now at Stoney Brook assisted living center, where she has lots of friends and does her best to stay busy every day.
The COVID-19 pandemic kept her at home a lot — she also lived through the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, but was only 4 years old and does not remember it — and she credits the people in her life for keeping her going.
“I’m happy,” she said. “The secret to happiness? People. Being around people that you love. Being so deaf like I am, I can’t hear them on the phone. I try and sometimes I can.
“I read the Bible every day. I dust around … make sure the place is clean. If I need anything to be rinsed out a little bit — my socks — I rinse them out. Then I watch TV a while. I keep busy because I don’t want to go and sleep my life away. I never did that and I never will.”
Looking back at her remarkable life, Redifer said she could not decide on any particular favorite memory or memories — “Oh, I’ve got so many. I can’t just say one.”
Asked about the future and how many more birthdays she hopes to have, perhaps even joining the 110-year-old club, Redifer answered quickly.
“Oh, my Lord, no. I don’t want to live that long. I’ve lost so many people — my best girlfriend, all the people I worked with, my family, everyone is gone. I don’t want to lose the friends I have now.”
