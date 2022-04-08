The Copperas Cove Police Department released the name of the woman who died Thursday as an investigation into her death continues.
Destiney Jassmund Carey, 33, of Copperas Cove was pronounced deceased Thursday afternoon by Justice of the Peace Bill Price.
At 12:25 p.m. Thursday, according to police, CCPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Hobby Road in reference to a "9-1-1 hang up call for service."
"The responding officer discovered a male and female, both of whom appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds," police said in a news release Thursday.
A 37-year-old man was transported to Darnall Army Medical Center in stable condition where he remains Friday, according to police.
"The case continues to be investigated by the Copperas Cove Police Department Criminal Investigations Section," police said.
