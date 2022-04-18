COPPERAS COVE — When Riley Tomblin learned about a Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce program to help young people ages 6 to 20 create and organize their own business, the fifth-grader knew right away what she wanted to do.
With encouragement from her mother, the 11-year-old Martin Walker Elementary student began laying the groundwork for “Inspired by Riley,” a jewelry business that offers an assortment of hand-crafted items including necklaces, adjustable bracelets, earrings and keychains.
After a couple of workshops that taught a dozen aspiring young entrepreneurs the ins and outs of forming an actual business — including how to draft a formal business plan, how to get a DBA (doing business as), and applying for sales tax permits — the kids officially launched their new ventures at the first Oscar’s Market, a one-day event on April 2 at Ogletree Gap in Copperas Cove.
Riley and her four-month-old business won top honors at the market, earning a $300 scholarship and the chance to set up a booth at the city’s annual Rabbit Fest celebration, the third weekend in May at City Park.
“I was shocked,” she said, one recent afternoon after track practice at school. “I was excited, though, too. I’ve already got a bunch of new jewelry made.”
The idea to start what she calls an “inspirational” jewelry business came from a longstanding desire to encourage and inspire other people – not only other kids, but also grown-ups.
“My friends … I saw them give up a lot on things, and I just really wanted to try to help them — and adults — and make them feel inspired,” she said. “I decided to make jewelry because I can make things for boys and girls. Something that everyone can relate to. My mom kinda taught me, mostly, and I also watched some YouTube videos.
“Sometimes things can be hard. I want to show people that they shouldn’t give up. Likemy friend, she doesn’t know how to jump rope. Sometimes she feels like giving up, and I try to help convince her, ‘Don’t give up,’ and stuff like that. I made her some jewelry.
“For me, math and reading was hard, and I had to take tutoring for those. Learning to make jewelry was also a challenge, but I worked really hard at it.
“I want people to follow their dreams. To follow what you want to do in life and be happy. Like, just keep going and keep trying — and don’t give up.”
So far, the business has been doing pretty well, Riley said. Her mom, Stacy, helps with marketing via social media, word-of-mouth advertising, and she is also on Depop, a fashion marketplace app. Sales have been good enough that Riley has been working hard to increase her inventory for Rabbit Fest.
She has been using sales revenue to build the business and diversify her jewelry selections, and she is also saving some money.
“Most of it, I’m reinvesting (in the business), and then part of the money, I’m saving up for an iPad to help my business. I’ve been looking at some new things, because I got some suggestions for American flag and horse charms.
“I kind of just want to keep going with my business and keep growing it. Making it bigger. Reach as many kids and adults as I can.
“Really, it’s more important to inspire people than actually selling things. I don’t like to see people not be happy. I don’t like to see them give up on things they think they’re bad at, but once they get the hang of it, they can be really good at it.”
Along with running the jewelry business and Girl Scouts activities, Riley looks forward to next year at junior high, where she plans to run track. She also has a YouTube channel, “Adventuring with Riley,” which chronicles her day-to-day life adventures.
Riley’s mom, Stacy, says she is both proud and amazed at what her daughter has accomplished with the business. Most of all, she is proud of her desire to help and inspire others.
“I think it’s just a God-given thing, to be honest with you,” Stacy said. “It’s just who Riley is. She’s always had such a good, positive attitude, and she’s always cared so deeply about everybody around her. She loves to encourage others and just do anything she can to help.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.