U.S. Sen. John Cornyn during a conference call with members of the media on Thursday questioned the initial investigation into a Fort Hood soldier’s death.
“This is sadly reminiscent of Vanessa Guillen’s death by another soldier at Fort Hood almost three years ago,” said Cornyn, R-Texas. “And while the circumstances surrounding (Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz’s) death need to be investigated, her family accounts she did experience sexual abuse.”
His remarks were part of others during a 25-minute call about a congressional delegation visit to Mexico, Ruiz’s death and “recently introduced legislation.”
Following a reporter’s question about whether it was proper for Fort Hood officials four days after her body was found on post to announce that foul play isn’t suspected, Cornyn didn’t sound optimistic about the investigation.
‘Always the danger’
“That’s why I think it’s imperative to have a thorough investigation,” he said. “I’m going to continue to insist that the Army and Department of Defense investigate this. I do think there’s always the danger of premature release of definitive conclusions. There’s more to be uncovered in the investigation.”
Cornyn hosted the conference call less than a week following separate news conferences hosted by the League of United Latin American Citizens and III Corps and Fort Hood Commander Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe.
“This entire community mourns her loss,” Bernabe said last Friday. “Immediately after Ana’s death, the leaders from her battalion reached out to Ana’s father and to her mother to offer condolences and to provide assistance. We anticipate they’ll visit Fort Hood in the near future, and we are prepared to receive them and to support them throughout their visit.”
Ruiz, 20, a combat engineer who served with the 1st Cavalry Division for the last 15 months, died on Monday, according to Fort Hood officials. The Army Criminal Investigation Division and the chain of command are investigating her death.
‘Not ruling anything out’
“As with the death of any soldier, regardless of the circumstances, we are investigating Ana’s death thoroughly,” Bernabe said. “Let me emphasize that the CID is the lead agency of this investigation, and Fort Hood is in full support of the CID investigation. At this point in the investigation, there are no indications of foul play. CID is not ruling anything out and will investigate the circumstances leading up to Ana’s death fully and completely.”
That is consistent with Fort Hood officials said in a news release on March 16 that “no foul play is evident.”
“We’re aware of allegations Ana was harassed prior to her death. We will investigate these allegations thoroughly. Let me be clear: We do not tolerate harassment of any type,” Bernabe said.
Hours before Bernabe’s March 17 news conference, national and local representatives with LULAC were near Fort Hood’s gate demanding a full investigation into Ruiz’s death.
“This morning at 8 a.m., LULAC sent a letter formally requesting that FBI Director Christopher Wray consider opening the case on the death of Army Pvt Ana Basaldua Ruiz,” said David Cruz, LULAC’s national communications director, during the news conference near the Bernie Beck Gate at Fort Hood. “The request has two parts. One is that (the investigation) be conducted outside of the structure of the Army as required under the Vanessa Guillen Act, which was signed into law by President Biden after bipartisan passage in December 2021. The second part is that we’re asking Director Ray to consider authorizing gathering of all evidence that is brought forth by CID or any military entity so that the FBI can identify, assess and evaluate what that evidence really means.”
Ruiz’s parents spoke to Hispanic news network Noticias Telemundo on March 15. According to the network, the parents said their daughter was found dead inside a maintenance bay at Fort Hood.
“For the Army to say no foul play presumes facts that have not yet been brought forward,” Cruz said. “For the Army to say no foul play would also indicate a tone deafness to the concerns of the father and the mother, who stated that she had been the target of alleged sexual harassment — repeated and consistent sexual harassment by other service members, up to and including an immediate superior to whom she reported.”
From Long Beach, California, Ruiz entered the Army in July 2021 and was assigned to 91st Engineer Battalion, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.
‘Stressors in Ana’s life’
“We are aware of some stressors in Ana’s life not tied to harassment,” Bernabe said. “And I know CID will investigate those stressors fully as they try to understand the context, the circumstances and perhaps the causes of her death.”
Ruiz’s death has invoked memories of Guillen, who was brutally murdered at Fort Hood in 2020.
“We were here for Vanessa,” Analuisa Tapia, a Killeen resident and LULAC district director, said on March 17. “We would have wanted it to be the last time. However, here we are once more. LULAC sends its deepest condolences to the (family). Words cannot express our sadness and our concerns over the passing over Pvt. Ana Basaldua. LULAC demands an immediate full and transparent investigation into these (harassment) claims. This investigation needs to start now and must be by an outside authority.”
Parts of the I Am Vanessa Guillen Act that changed the way the military handles sexual harassment claims were included in the National Defense Authorization Act signed by Biden in December 2021. The bill was spurred by public outcries from Guillen’s family, who said she was also sexually harassed before her death.
“As the son of a veteran ... I grew up on military bases,” Cornyn said. “This is a top priority for me. The deaths at Fort Hood — first that of Vanessa Guillen and now Ana Basaldua Ruiz — have shaken all of us. We’ll certainly be demanding more details as the investigation into this tragic death ensues.”
Among other provisions, with the passage of Biden’s NDAA in 2021, sexual harassment is now criminalized under the Uniform Code of Military Justice, and unit commanders are immediately required to open independent investigations after receiving sexual harassment complaints.
