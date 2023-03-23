U.S. Sen. John Cornyn during a conference call with members of the media on Thursday questioned the initial investigation into a Fort Hood soldier’s death.

“This is sadly reminiscent of Vanessa Guillen’s death by another soldier at Fort Hood almost three years ago,” said Cornyn, R-Texas. “And while the circumstances surrounding (Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz’s) death need to be investigated, her family accounts she did experience sexual abuse.”

Ana Basaldua Ruiz

Ana Basaldua Ruiz
Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe

Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, III Corps and Fort Hood commander, briefs the press on March 17 about the investigation into the death of Pvt. Ana Basalua Ruiz.
Fort Hood

Members of the press prepare for a news conference on March 17 at Fort Hood, where representatives of the League of United Latin American Citizens called for an independent investigation of the death of Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz, 20, a combat engineer.

