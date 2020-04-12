EDITOR’S NOTE: The Herald is running a series of at-home profiles on locals who are spending a lot of time sheltering at home during the coronavirus pandemic.
Killeen resident Jennifer Meadows says the COVID-19 outbreak scared her at first, but thanks to her faith and her friends, she is maintaining a positive attitude and working the best she can to encourage other people who may be struggling.
“In the beginning, if my throat would tingle or something, I would think, ‘Oh, my goodness, I hope I don’t have it,’” Meadows said, laughing. “It was a little scary at first, but as far as me dwelling on being afraid, no.
“It’s just forced me to strengthen my relationship with God more. That way, if something does happen to me, according to the word of God, I will be ready.”
Originally from Michigan City, Indiana, 38-year-old Meadows served for five years in the U.S. Army and came to Killeen by way of Fort Hood. She has lived here since 2010, and was working as an inclusion teacher’s aide at Shoemaker High School, until area schools shut down due to the pandemic.
She has not worked since spring break, but is doing OK financially, since the district continues to pay its employees. That has been a blessing, Meadows said, and so has her small church in Harker Heights, where she serves as a youth minister.
While many churches have canceled regular services, Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order issued last month does not prohibit in-person worship service, but requires safety measures be taken, like making hand sanitizer available, asking sick people to stay home, and requiring congregants practice social distancing.
Meadows said there were eight people at a recent Sunday service, and while they take all recommended precautions, sometimes the occasional hug slips through.
“We are not walking in fear,” she said. “I look forward to seeing my family/friends. We all look forward to when Sunday comes around. We just continue praising God in advance for keeping us safe.”
Meadows, who is single and lives alone, said she used to be the type who enjoyed being around lots of people, but has become more comfortable with being by herself. She is spending a lot of time now reading, watching television, and praying. One person she prays for is her 78-year-old father, who lives by himself in Arkansas. He is having a hard time with the isolation brought on by things like social distancing and shelter at home.
“I talk to him every day, or every other day,” Meadows said. “He’s doing OK, but he’ll be glad when this is all over. He is the type who has to be around people. Every day, he would go to lunch at this nursing facility and hang out with his buddies. Now, he can’t do that, so that’s hard for him.
“He drives to Walmart and places like that, and anywhere he goes, he always bumps into a family member — we have a huge family. So, sometimes, they will all sit in their cars, roll down the window, and park next to each other and talk.”
She misses being at school, and most especially the kids in her two after-school clubs: a poetry club and one called Corner Chat, where youngsters can “come in and talk about anything that is going on, that they’re not comfortable talking about with their parents.”
“I also do jail ministry, with the juvenile justice center. So, with all of that being shut down, and my passion being to help encourage and uplift others, that has been hard for me. I’m having to try and use social media and things like that, and not being able to have face-to-face contact is difficult.
“My opinion of this whole thing … to me, it’s giving everybody a chance to do a self-reflection. Since 2012 (when she became a Christian), I look at life totally different when it comes to negative things happening. I look at these kinds of things as — how can this work in my favor?
“I am also a gospel rapper, and the social distancing has given me time to concentrate on writing lyrics that impact the lives of people in a positive way. I want to tell everyone to remain encouraged through all of this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.