One case of the coronavirus, COVID-19, is suspected in Bell County, but it is having an impact on area businesses, schools and churches.
The 29-year-old man from Belton may have passed on the illness to others in Coryell County, said Coryell County Judge Roger Miller.
The county judge issued a declaration of disaster on Friday as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and said the person worked in the county and up to an additional six people are “exhibiting signs of illness.”
Businesses
The impact on businesses began with reports surfacing that residents were descending en masse upon local retailers and grocery chains such as Walmart and H-E-B to purchase products such as hand soap, hand sanitizer and toilet paper.
Then, people flocked to the stores to stock up on food items after Bell County announced its first presumptive case of the virus Friday morning.
Customers at the H-E-B in Harker Heights experienced lines that stretched to the back of the store around 8 p.m. Friday with wait times of an hour to check out.
At the H-E-B on Lowes Boulevard late Friday, customers waited up to two hours for curbside pickup of grocery items.
Trying to keep up with the demand, H-E-B on Saturday announced a change to its business hours company-wide.
Until further notice, the store hours at all H-E-Bs will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The new hours take effect tonight.
“While we restock our shelves around the clock, much of our restocking and replenishment happens overnight when our stores are closed,” the company said in a news release. “This temporary change in store hours will give our Partners extra time to work diligently overnight to better stock our shelves, allowing us to better serve our customers.”
Walmart said in a news release that it would consider a change of store hours to some of its 24-hour stores to allow more time to clean, but officials with the local stores made no announcement that they would have adjusted hours.
Earlier in the week, H-E-B had begun imposing limits on some items to help the company keep up with the demand. As the week progressed, more items were added to the list, and the limits fluctuated.
While Walmart said in a news release that it has given its store managers the ability to manage their inventory and set limits as necessary, there was no indication that any area Walmart had imposed limits.
Schools
Schools throughout the area will be closed this week in response to the coronavirus situation, effectively extending Spring Break for students across Central Texas.
That includes the Killeen, Copperas Cove, Belton, Temple and Salado school districts. Area colleges will be closed as well.
UIL athletic activities are also suspended for school districts across the region this week.
As recently as Thursday, all area post-secondary institutions and all area independent school districts planned to resume classes Monday. Many of the schools were on spring break.
Beginning Thursday night, things changed when the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton announced it would cancel classes Monday through Friday, effectively extending spring break for its students and faculty.
“With rapidly changing developments and increasing concern, we have determined the best course of action is to extend Spring Break by one week,” said James Stafford, university director of public relations, in a news release Thursday evening.
On Saturday, UMHB announced the cancellation of Wednesday’s McLane Lecture, featuring Apollo 16 astronaut Charles Duke.
Friday morning, Texas A&M University-Central Texas followed suit at the direction of officials in the Texas A&M system.
“One of our primary commitments next week will be to convert as many face-to-face classes and services as possible to an online format, implementing those classes and services beginning the week of March 23-27 as we resume existing online classes,” said Marc Nigliazzo, president of the Killeen campus, via email Friday.
Friday afternoon, FME News Service reported Temple College’s decision to cancel classes and activities from Monday through Friday.
Finally, Central Texas College announced its plans to cancel events and classes. The cancellation affects all campuses including Fort Hood and service campuses.
As late as around 1:30 p.m. Friday, Killeen Independent School District spokeswoman Taina Maya emphasized the district’s intent to resume classes Monday.
The dominoes fell quickly, however.
Shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, Temple Independent School District announced plans to cancel classes from Monday through Friday and extend spring break, according to a FME report.
Temple’s announcement was followed quickly by Killeen.
“At this time, Killeen ISD has made the decision to close all district offices and cancel all school activities March 16 through March 20, 2020,” said John Craft, superintendent of KISD, in a letter to families and staff.
Soon after, Belton, Gatesville and Copperas Cove independent school districts announced plans to cancel classes for Monday through Friday.
Lampasas and Florence independent school districts are on spring break this week. No decision regarding an extension has been reached for either school district, according to posts on social media and their websites.
Churches
The impact of the virus on local churches has been mixed.
Some churches, such as Faith Point Church and St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church have canceled in-person services for the next two weeks. Both churches announced to their respective parishioners that services would be offered in a livestream format.
Pidcoke United Methodist church suspended all worship services and activities for three weeks.
Other churches, such as Lifeway Fellowship in Killeen, are moving forward with services as scheduled today, althouth Lifeway has canceled its Bible study and other events during the week.
Area residents are advised to check with their respective churches to see if services and group activities are affected.
For continuing coverage of the coronavirus’ impact on the local community, click on the KDH news app or go to kdhnews.com.
