LAMPASAS — Denize Jordan was sightseeing in the Tuscany region of Italy the second week of March when her trip to celebrate a friend’s daughter graduating from college was cut short by the coronavirus crisis.
“We decided to go during spring break because it’s not too hot; there’s not too many crowds,” said Jordan, who recently moved to Lampasas from the Austin area. “When I originally bought the tickets, we were flying into Florence, and the ultimate goal was to go to Venice.
“This was my 10th trip to Italy, and I’ve been all over, but I had never been to Venice. So, we got there and rented a car, and we were going to start with some of the places pretty close to Florence — Siena, Pisa, San Gimingnano — just take a drive under the Tuscan sun, you know.”
Before she left on her trip, Jordan was keeping a close watch on State Department travel advisories, and talking to friends in Italy. There was some concern building at that point, but not enough to make her stay home.
“We weren’t going to the area where the outbreak was; we weren’t going to Milan. There was a big difference between what was being reported here, and what was really going on over there. What was being reported on the news was not what I was hearing from my friends who live in Italy.
“The areas that we were going to were literally not affected. In fact, the day we left, there was two confirmed cases in Florence. So, what you guys were hearing in the United States was not actually going on in Florence.
“The travel advisory when we started out was a Level 2 (exercise increased caution), so I kept watching it every day. The week we were supposed to travel, Veneto and Lombardy were both at a Level 4 (do not travel), and we were not even close to that area, but we decided not to go to Venice.
“We flew from Austin to Frankfurt, and then to Florence. The plane wasn’t very full, and when we got there, the people at the airport in Florence took our temperature. So, they had already started screening. We actually were screened better in Italy than we were in the United States. We were not screened at all in Germany, or here in Austin, and when we came back, we were not screened in New York.
“In fact, New York was kind of a joke. There were people everywhere. We came in on an international flight, into a big international terminal, so there are people coming in from all over, and nobody was screened — nobody.”
Arriving in Florence on Monday, March 9, Jordan and her two friends started their tour through the Tuscany region, seeing as much of the sights as they could, although many popular tourist attractions were ordered closed.
They were having a great time for the first few days, she said, but as concerned calls from home continued heating up their phones, and President Donald Trump announced a ban on travel to and from Europe, they decided to pack up and get back on an airplane.
“Up to that point, it was literally one of the best vacations I’ve ever had,” Jordan said. “We had so much fun.
“The prime minister of Italy closed down all the public places where people gathered, such as museums, city hall, things like that. All the tourist attractions that you bought a ticket for were closed, until April 2, I think it was. But the restaurants were open, shops were still open. There were no lines; there weren’t a whole lot of people on the street; we still got to go see all the monuments and everything; and we had a car, so we drove all over.
“But people from the United States — our family and friends — were freaking out, calling us in the middle of the night. They were saying, ‘You can’t get food,” while we were sitting in a restaurant. The news was over-dramatizing what was really happening. We were there.
“Then, President Trump announced, I think it was Wednesday, that he was shutting down flights, and was not going to let foreigners in. He never said American citizens couldn’t come back, but everybody here was freaking out, and we decided, ‘You know what, let’s just go home.’
At the airport in Rome for her connecting flight back to the U.S., Jordan and company were told they would be required to self-quarantine for 14 days when they got home. She complied with that order, and is now back at work as a program developer for Texas Home Health.
As a trained health care professional, the 60-year-old San Angelo native said she understands better than many the concerns about the virus, but thinks there also has been a lot of over-reaction and unnecessary fear.
“I think it’s been blown out of proportion, and I think the media has caused a fear frenzy.
“The hotel where we stayed … I would hear something from people in the United States, and then I would go talk to the receptionist, and I understand Italian, so I would watch the news and listen to the radio in the car, and it was not nearly as dramatic as what we heard here.
“I go online and read the news that is produced by Italy, and the numbers are not the same as what is reported here. I don’t know if we’re over-reporting, or they’re under-reporting — I doubt they’re under-reporting — but I think the media has gotten crazy here.
“Now, I think the hardest part about all this for me is that I live away from my grandchildren, and I’m not able to see them as much. I work from home, so it hasn’t changed my work, but I do miss my grandchildren. I really like them,” she said, with a laugh. “We’re doing a lot of Face Time and things like that, so we’re doing the best we can.”
