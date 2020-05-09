Her family is spread out across the country now, but mom, dad and the kids have always kept in touch and seen each other on a regular basis. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, LaPrincess James says they all have gotten even closer.
“As long as I can remember, we always make it a point to all get together at least twice a year — for Christmas and the summer,” the 31-year-old Killeen resident said. “I FaceTime my mom and my brother all the time — I talk to my mom every day — but now, we all are staying a lot more connected.
“My parents live in Florida — my mom in Orlando and my dad in Fort Pierce — I have a brother in Charlotte, North Carolina, who is a pharmacist, and a brother in Mississippi, who is a football coach, and every Sunday, we use Zoom and Facebook to video chat. There will be seven or eight of us all on the screen at the same time, and we’re all just walking around our house, talking, seeing everybody on video camera.
“It’s really nice, like we’re all in the same room, enjoying each other’s company. You get to almost see the weekly, daily life of your family, so I enjoy that, for sure.”
James, a single mother of four boys, was born in Fort Pierce and raised in Orlando. She has been in Killeen since 2006, when she moved here with her former husband, who was in the military.
For the past three years, she has worked as a medical assistant at a nephrology clinic, which treats kidney patients. Like a lot of healthcare facilities, things have changed quite a bit over the past couple of months.
“Definitely since COVID-19, it is a totally different system, in how work flows,” she said, “from wearing the proper PPEs (personal protective equipment), to wearing masks, having to take temperatures all day.
“Where I work, there are actually three entities inside our location, and patients (also) come in for dialysis. So, those patients have to come in — their life depends on that. We are the part of the clinic before they go to dialysis, and so for my appointments, we do tele-health now.
“The dialysis patients still have to physically come in, but our patients are not allowed to do that, because their immune systems are compromised.
“So right now, we’re doing tele-health appointments, and the interesting part is, you know, technology is all around us now, but not everybody is technology-friendly. So, when I’m not actually running the clinic like I would normally do if the patient is in front of me, I’m trying to walk them through how to set up the video calls and things like that.
“Not everybody has access to a Smart Device, so that makes it more challenging, too, but no matter what, the patient comes first. It’s definitely different, because we enjoy seeing our patients face-to-face.”
Along with staying busy at the clinic, James is spending time keeping up with a 9-year-old, 12-year-old twins, and a 13-year-old. With schools closed, she does her best to make sure they keep up with their online studies at home, and get outside every day to burn off some energy and get a little exercise.
“I’m always texting to check on them, making sure they’re getting things done. They’re very responsible, so they’re doing a good job with their school work. When I come home from work, I get in the shower and change my clothes, then we go for a walk. I take a walk through the neighborhood, and they take their bikes.
“(Recently), we went a little bit father than we usually do and kinda got a little lost,” James said. “I said, ‘Let’s just go back the way we came.’ So, that’s how we’re doing it. You have to just accept what’s going on, and keep moving forward.”
As the state starts to lift various restrictions and businesses begin to open back up, James said she plans to continue playing it safe. She and the kids will not be going out to eat or to a movie any time soon, she said.
“No, no, no, not yet. I’m going to still use the proper safety precautions. I think back to the 1918 pandemic, and so for my house, I’m still going to be safe, until we figure things out more. And that’s not a knock on what others are doing.
“I understand that the state is opening back up, and that’s OK, but for me ... as a mom, I have an obligation to be safe.
“I asked my co-worker, ‘Do you think the new normal will have us all wearing masks all the time?’ Each day, we’re learning things, and I don’t think we should go back to how things were; how things have always been. Not exactly. This should have stirred up enough change, you know, to be more cautious of things, and change yourself for the better.
“One thing I have done is, I downloaded the Grubhub app. We had a delivery, and the guy was gone before I even got to the door. So, we’re utilizing the new technology; the new way of the world, in a sense, without forgetting the old things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.