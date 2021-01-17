Corporation bylaws to be discussed at Killeen council workshop

At it’s Tuesday workshop, the Killeen City Council is set to discuss the bylaws of the newly created Killeen Public Facility Corporation.
At it’s meeting last Tuesday the council approved the creation of the corporation by a four to three vote. The corporation was created for the sole purpose of the development of a $51 million housing development to be located at the intersection of W.S. Young Drive and Business Hwy 190, to be developed by the Ohio-based NRP Group.
“The Corporation shall be a public, nonprofit corporation, and no part of its net earnings remaining after payment of its obligations and expenses shall inure to the benefit of any person other than the City,” the bylaws state.
The governing board of the corporation will be the mayor and the members of the city council. Appointment of officers and the NRP lease term sheet are also scheduled to be discussed.
To view the council agenda and related attachments, including ones related to the corporation, visit https://killeen.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx, and click on the PDF file agenda of Tuesday’s meeting.
Tuesday’s workshop meeting will be at 5 p.m. in the council chambers in City Hall, 101 N. College St., Killeen.
For those unable to attend the meeting in person, it will be web streamed live and archived for playback on the City’s website, KilleenTexas.gov. It will also be broadcast live on Spectrum Cable Channel 10.
(1) comment
How will the public know if any sitting city council member or thier family members invest with the NRP?
If a sitting city council member or thier family plan on investing in the NRP that needs to be made public.
Citizens should be informed, on who investors are so those that will gain from the sell of the property and investments are not in control of votes.
It would not be transparent if someone in the future ends up on city council who has ties to the land and a stake in the NRP build.
