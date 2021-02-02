Corporation moves forward with new Killeen housing development

In its first meeting ever, the Killeen Public Facility Corporation on Tuesday took the next step toward the development of a new housing development in north Killeen.
The corporation, made up of the Killeen City Council, unanimously voted to authorize the Corporation’s North Killeen LLC, an apartment complex to be developed by NRP Group, and Ohio-based developer that has an office in Austin.
NRP’s project — slated to have 368 individual apartments — would be located on 25.77 acres of land near the intersection of Business 190 and W.S. Young Drive, and geared toward a wide income level.
Amenities would include a clubhouse, resort-style pool, a state-of-the-art fitness room, a coffee bar, conference rooms and others, officials said.
The public facility corporation, as defined by a city report, is designed “to allow broad power to finance or to provide for the acquisition, construction, rehabilitation, renovation, repair, equipping, furnishing, and placement in service of public facilities in an orderly, planned manner and at the lowest possible borrowing price.”
Included in the board’s vote was a motion that the board shall be able to review any documents which has writing not consistent with the term sheet, that all such documents shall be made available to the board 24 hours before signing, and that the specific name “Killeen Public Facility Corporation North Killeen LLC” be designated for the project.
Following a presentation by City Attorney Traci Briggs, the board voted 5-1 to approve the corporation bylaws. Councilmember Mellisa Brown cast the sole vote against, having made a failed motion regarding the board having the chance to review related documents prior their signing by the city manager’s office. This issue was later addressed in the motion passed at the time of the approval of the transaction.
The board also unanimously elected Brown as its president, Councilmember Steve Harris as vice president, City Finance Director Jonathan Locke as treasurer, and City Director of Community Services Leslie Hinkle as secretary.
