In a story on A5 Thursday, under the headline, “Killeen councilman not pleased with proposed 333-duplex planned development in District 4” and another on A5 Tuesday, under the headline, “Clear Creek neighborhood, planning focus of today’s council meeting” it was incorrectly stated that the zoning requested for a 333-lot development on Clear Creek represented by Joshua Welch is for duplexes.
The requested zoning for the development is SF-2, which is for single-family homes.
