In a front-page article in Saturday’s edition, the Herald erroneously reported that KISD teacher Alexandra Chandler had lost her battle with COVID-19. The report was based on and attributed to a post on her family’s GoFundMe page on Friday afternoon, in which the organizer stated, “It devastates me to announce the passing of our dear friend, Alexandra Chandler ...”
That announcement — which was subsequently removed from the site — was in reaction to an emotional Facebook post from Mrs. Chandler’s mother about her gravely ill daughter.
At least two other media companies reported the teacher’s passing Friday.
On Saturday morning, Mrs. Chandler’s mother returned to Facebook to say her daughter had not died.
The Herald removed the inaccurate story from the website and social media sites as soon as we were made aware of the misinformation.
Messages of support and “prayers for a miracle” continued to post to her Facebook late Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.