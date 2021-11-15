In an article in Monday’s Herald that ran on A5 under the headline “1st National Bank moves out of old location,” the Herald incorrectly stated the situation. First National Bank, which services three states including Texas, is in the process of moving out of its original Killeen headquarters at 507 N. Gray St. into its new headquarters at 901 E. Central Texas Expressway, but has not yet done so.
CORRECTION: First National Bank
Jack Dowling
Reporter, general assignment
