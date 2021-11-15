In an article in Monday’s Herald that ran on A5 under the headline “1st National Bank moves out of old location,” the Herald incorrectly stated the situation. First National Bank, which services three states including Texas, is in the process of moving out of its original Killeen headquarters at 507 N. Gray St. into its new headquarters at 901 E. Central Texas Expressway, but has not yet done so.

jdowling@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7552

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.