An article on the front page of Sunday’s Herald misstated Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King’s tenure on the Killeen City Council.
Nash-King was elected to the District 2 seat on the City Council in 2017 and reelected twice. She served as mayor pro tem from May 2021 until March of this year, when she assumed the mayor’s post after Jose Segarra stepped down to run for City Council, as required by the city charter.
