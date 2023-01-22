In a news release issued Sunday from Coryell County officials, it was stated they are working on a county-wide approach and plan a public meeting as well as an online survey to get answers and feedback from the public.
“Local governments have the responsibility to aid in protecting the health, safety and welfare of their citizens,” the release said. “To this end, Coryell County officials are developing a ‘Hazard Mitigation Plan’ and are asking the public for help in completing the plan in a meeting scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.”
The chambers are located at 508 S. Second St., Copperas Cove. Residents may also join the meeting virtually via Zoom.
“When disasters hit and cause loss of life; damage property and infrastructure; they have devastating consequences for a community’s economic, social, and environmental well-being,” the release said. “An HMP outlines actions to be taken to eliminate or reduce long-term risks to residents and their property from natural hazards.”
According to the release, the goal is to increase Coryell County’s resiliency in response to the hazards it faces by developing an HMP. The plan will identify and outline the types of hazards the County experiences and how the County will address and mitigate vulnerabilities and risks associated with those hazards.
“Having an HMP in place would benefit the County in numerous ways such as protect public safety and prevent loss of life and injury, reduce harm to existing and future development, minimize operational downtime and accelerate recovery of government and business after disasters.” said Kevin Keller, Copperas Cove’s public relations director, in the news release.
“Development of a plan requires effort and input from the citizens, cities and villages in Coryell County as well as County officials. Furthermore, public involvement and feedback is essential to develop a comprehensive HMP.”
Coryell County citizens can provide vital information by partaking in the “Coryell County Hazard Mitigation Planning Public Opinion Survey”.
This short survey is comprised of questions about awareness and concern about natural hazards and their impacts. Participation in the survey is voluntary and should be completed by an adult. All individual responses are strictly confidential.
The survey will be distributed in paper form at various venues including public meetings and county offices. The survey is currently open and will close on Feb. 12.
