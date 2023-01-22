In a news release issued Sunday from Coryell County officials, it was stated they are working on a county-wide approach and plan a public meeting as well as an online survey to get answers and feedback from the public.

“Local governments have the responsibility to aid in protecting the health, safety and welfare of their citizens,” the release said. “To this end, Coryell County officials are developing a ‘Hazard Mitigation Plan’ and are asking the public for help in completing the plan in a meeting scheduled for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Council Chambers.”

