A burn ban is back in effect in Coryell County. County Judge Roger Miller signed the order Tuesday after the commissioners’ court voted 3-0 to re-implement it.
According to the order, the burn ban went into effect at sunset on Tuesday and remains in effect for 90 days, unless otherwise terminated by the county.
