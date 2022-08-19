Residents of Coryell County are encouraged to participate in a survey designed to better the broadband infrastructure in the county.
Foresite Group, LLC — a multidisciplinary engineering, planning, design and consulting firm — is conducting the survey on behalf of the county.
“The goal of the project is to evaluate the current broadband infrastructure within Coryell County, identify the gaps, and provide solutions and recommendations that can be implemented,” the firm said in an email to city leaders in the county.
Increasing connectivity and broadband services in the rural county has been one of County Judge Roger Miller’s top priorities.
