Coryell County residents wanting to hear from candidates running in the upcoming primary election will be able to do so Saturday.
The Republican Party of Coryell County is hosting a moderated election forum at the Copperas Cove Public Library, 501 S. Main St., which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., according to party chairman Tony Smith.
All candidates for Coryell County races will have an opportunity to answer 14 prepared questions, Smith said.
If any state or federal candidates show up, it will be in a meet-and-greet fashion, and they will not participate in the forum, Smith said.
People from the public may have the opportunity to submit a question to the moderator on a note card, and if time permits, some of those questions may be asked.
Contested primary races in Coryell County are:
- County Judge
- County Commissioner, Precinct 2
- County Commissioner, Precinct 4
The primary is scheduled for March 1 with early voting beginning Feb. 14.
