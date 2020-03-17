The Coryell County Emergency Management continues to test people as a result of a man who worked in the county testing positive for COVID-19 virus.
According to a news release, 12 people have been tested since Friday and three have returned negative for the coronavirus.
“We are expecting more results today, as the remaining persons tested continue to home quarantine awaiting results,” the release said.
On Tuesday morning, county commissioners met with State Rep. J.D. Sheffield to coordinate efforts countywide. The commissioners have authorized the hiring of three temporary employees to field calls from the community regarding the COVID-19 situation in Coryell County.
“Citizens are to contact their medical provider prior to going to local hospitals; once the physician advises the citizen to seek medical treatment they are to go to the triage area outside the medical facility, where they will be evaluated for symptoms and if further testing is needed,” the release said.
A triage area has been set up at Coryell Memorial Hospital in Gatesville “to assess if persons are showing signs of COVID-19” before anyone is admitted to the emergency room, the release said.
The county declared a disaster declaration on March 13 after a 29-year-old man — an employee of Laerdal Medical in Gatesville — was presumed to be positive for COVID-19.
In the declaration, all public events in Coryell County are canceled, any private facility events are urged to cancel and nursing homes and senior living centers should limit visitation.
The declaration doesn’t extend to law enforcement activities, emergency responses, court operations and to all public and private schools.
