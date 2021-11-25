A Coryell County grand jury indicted a man on a felony charge after police said he assaulted and choked a pregnant woman earlier this year in Copperas Cove.
Christopher Lee Lopez, 36, was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a pregnant person, Coryell County officials announced this week.
He was not being held in the Coryell County Jail on Wednesday.
On Sept. 25, Cove police were dispatched to an apartment in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road in reference to a domestic dispute.
On scene, police encountered a woman who said that she called police when she saw a man, later identified as Lopez, choking a woman, according to the arrest affidavit. The witness said that the apartment door was locked and she was unable to get inside.
The officer knocked on the door and a woman “answered the door crying,” police said. “(The officer) asked where Christopher (Lopez) was and she pointed that he was standing around the corner. I asked both to step outside so that I could speak with them.”
Lopez told police that he and (the victim) had gotten into an argument in Killeen that continued as they were driving home. He told police that (the woman) made him get out of the vehicle at a food mart and that he then walked home.
He denied hitting the woman, stating “I would not hit a pregnant woman; I’m not that kind of man,” according to the affidavit.
The woman told another officer that a verbal argument had gotten physical and that she had injured her finger while tussling on the floor with Lopez, police said. She told police that she blacked out during the incident, and that she was 6 months pregnant.
The witness told police that she saw Lopez hit (the woman) and that when she tried to get inside, he answered the door with his arm around (the woman’s) neck, according to the affidavit.
The witness told police that she attempted to get inside the apartment but that Lopez closed and locked the door, police said.
Also indicted this month, in unrelated charges, were:
- Curtis Velton Pruitt, 57, of Gatesville, on two counts of possession and promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child.
- Liam Alan Johnson, 17, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
- Thomas Anthony Tevis, 30, on charges of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams and two charges manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
- Justin Mykel Salimbeni, 26, on charges of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
- Daniel Jose Dickson, 39, on two charges of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
- Wanda Bolen, 43, on charges of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
- Jamichael Moore, 35, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
- Jeremiah Paul Wilson, 22, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
- Roger Deljesus Valdivia, 30, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
- Brian Austin Kelley, 25, on a charge of burglary of a building.
- Cortiae Marcelus Solomon, 17, on a charge of robbery.
- Mikki Lee Allen, 24, on two charges of theft of a firearm.
- Victoria Marie Shores, 20, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Fernando Franco, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
- James Scott Gibbs, 56, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
- Garrett Wade Anderson, 21, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
- Christopher Kavanaugh Cook, 39, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more.
- Eugene Ralph McClellan, 29, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of driving while intoxicated, third or more.
- Charles Xavior Drayton, 20, of Copperas Cove, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct, discharge firearm.
- April Dawn Crimm, 29, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
- Sean Michael Crimm, 28, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
- James Denson Flowers, 49, on a charge of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
- Tony Ray Naputi, 62, of Harker Heights, on a charge of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
- Twyla Diane Dudek, 45, of Gatesville, on charges of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
- Jared Allen Bruton, 40, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
- Jamie Lynn Norup, 26, of Copperas Cove, on two charges of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams and manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
- John Thomas Hartman, 64, of Gatesville, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- Brian Steven Pearce, 37, of Gatesville, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
- Damian Molina, 41, of Mexia, on a charge of abandon or endanger a child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.