A Coryell County grand jury indicted two men on murder charges after police said one man killed his grandfather and another man killed his wife and two children during unrelated incidents last year.
Bryan Robert Richardson, 28, of Copperas Cove was indicted on two capital felony charges of murder of a person under 10 years of age and a first-degree felony murder charge after he allegedly stabbed his wife and two children to death on Dec. 12, 2020.
Richardson was being held in the Coryell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $2.25 million.
In an unrelated case, Kaleb Jeramiah Johnson Barnes, 19, of Gatesville was indicted on one charge of murder after he allegedly shot and killed his 76-year-old grandfather last year.
He was being held in the Coryell County Jail in lieu of a bond of $1 million, according to the county’s jail records clerk.
Barnes
Gatesville police began investigating the shooting death of Leonard Carroll Barnes of Gatesville after his body was found in the front doorway of a residence on the morning of Oct. 26, 2020.
Police were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Bridge Street in reference to a deceased person. Officers arriving on scene found a man, later identified as Barnes, with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to the arrest affidavit.
“There was no firearm located in the proximity of the body,” police said.
Barnes was the owner of the residence.
Police said that Kaleb Barnes, his grandson, also lived at the home. He allegedly told police that he had found Barnes deceased and summoned the help of a neighbor.
Richardson
Cove police arrested Richardson after he allegedly stabbed his wife, Kiera Michelle Ware, and two children, identified in the arrest affidavit as “C.R.” and “B.R.”
At approximately 9:32 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2020, officers responded to the 1300 block of Fairbanks Street after a man who had been locked out of the house “reported looking through a window and seeing a dark liquid on the floor, and the interior garage door open.”
Officers entered the home through an open window, where they noted “a large amount” of blood on the kitchen and living room floors and a small dog that was deceased, lying in a pool of blood.
Police said they located Richardson in a bedroom, lying “on a bed in the center of the room.” Officers noticed that his hoodie was covered in blood, according to the affidavit.
One of the officers pulled back the comforter on the bed and located Ware, who was deceased, and the bodies of the two children.
Richardson was placed into handcuffs. He allegedly said that he did not know what happened and one of the officers suspected that he had been drinking.
Police then continued to search the residence. In the kitchen, officers said they found “a kitchen knife, covered in blood, sitting on the kitchen table along with an empty six-pack of beer” and an empty bottle of a prescription antidepressant, according to the affidavit.
Police said the injuries on Richardson, including lacerations on his arm, were self-inflicted.
One of the children was in a pre-K program at the Copperas Cove Independent School District.
Also indicted in May, in unrelated charges, were:
Stephen Paul Bell, 42, on a charge of exploitation of a child, elderly or disabled person.
Tommie Charlie Collins, 27, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Grover Dee Gore, 58, on a charge of theft of property with previous convictions.
Jawell Lee Howell, 38, on a charge of criminal mischief.
Dawn Marie Jaskot, 47, on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and manufacture or deliver a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200 grams.
Robert Keefer Wheeless, 30, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Mark Andrew Braunberger, 45, on a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Gabriel Andrew Alvarado Capak, 23, on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
Stephen Mark Capella, 29, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Waylon Lewis Dyer, 51, on a charge of stalking.
William Carl Lepisto, 76, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Howie Van Tran, 56, on three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Ashley Britani Reann Lewis, 22, on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person by criminal negligence.
Bernaleo Henderson, 36, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Kemontre Dre’Quan Adams, 18, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
Niecy Allene Davis, 42, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams.
Louis Aguilar, 32, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Johnny De Carlo Riley, 62, on a charge of theft of property with previous convictions.
Alexander David Laughton, 31, on a charge of burglary of a habitation.
Carnel Louis Brockington Sr., 48, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Aking Claudale Andrews, 22, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.