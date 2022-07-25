COURT court graphic

A Coryell County grand jury has indicted a 34-year-old Gatesville woman on a murder charge after police said she was responsible for the death of a Waco woman who was reported missing earlier this year.

Jessica Colleen Robinson was being held in the Coryell County Jail on Monday in lieu of a bond of $1 million on a first-degree felony charge of murder as well as a misdemeanor theft charge. She was booked into jail on May 19 after several witnesses came forward in the missing persons case of Elizabeth Ann Romero.

