A Coryell County grand jury has indicted a 34-year-old Gatesville woman on a murder charge after police said she was responsible for the death of a Waco woman who was reported missing earlier this year.
Jessica Colleen Robinson was being held in the Coryell County Jail on Monday in lieu of a bond of $1 million on a first-degree felony charge of murder as well as a misdemeanor theft charge. She was booked into jail on May 19 after several witnesses came forward in the missing persons case of Elizabeth Ann Romero.
The 44-year-old was reported missing on April 8 after her family told Waco police that they had lost contact with her. Initial attempts by the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies to locate Romero’s body were unsuccessful; but on May 20, her body was found, according to Coryell County District Attorney Dusty Boyd, on Monday.
“The body was located on private property in Coryell County near the Leon River,” Boyd said in an email to the Herald on Monday. “It was located based on Ms. Robinson advising law enforcement where Elizabeth could be found.”
According to an arrest affidavit, Romero lived in Waco but frequently visited the Gatesville area, which also was where Romero’s cell phone last pinged, on April 2.
Less than a month later, on May 10, the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Romero had been murdered at an address in the 800 block of Moccasin Bend Road in Gatesville, and that her body had been loaded into a blue pickup truck and “dumped off a bridge,” according to the affidavit.
Detectives suspected Robinson and another woman of being involved in the alleged murder when a person reported their involvement to police on May 19.
That same day, police arrested Robinson on a theft charge after she was accused of stealing lumber.
Two Coryell County detectives and a Texas Ranger interviewed Robinson’s mother, who “ ... finally admitted that her daughter Jessica shot Elizabeth (Romero) at the house on Moccasin Bend but she does not know where the body was dumped,” according to the affidavit.
Police searched the mother’s blue Chevrolet pickup truck, which Robinson frequently drove.
“During the search, police collected some swabs from stains in the bed of the truck as well as a necklace with hair, beer cans and a cell phone,” according to the affidavit. “One of the swabs tested positive for human blood.”
Police also interviewed the other woman who initially was named as a suspect.
“(She) admitted that she was present when Jessica shot Elizabeth with a small-caliber revolver somewhere in the upper chest twice while in the living room” at the Moccasin Bend home on April 1, according to the affidavit.
ALSO INDICTED IN JULY, IN UNRELATED CASES:
George Stanberry, 47, on a charge of theft of property with previous convictions.
Juanita Cathleen Tate, 67, on a charge of kidnapping.
Fierra Kimini Lewis, 18, on charges of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams and possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
Jordan Alexandra Register, 22, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Maliq Kishaun Betterson, 26, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Damico Marvel Dixon Jr., 30, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Ruben Tomas Gomez, 27, on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
Louis James Thomas Jr., 48, on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
William Keown Wright II, 24, on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Lial Juston Carey, 39, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Avia Dai Tatum, 18, on charges of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams and possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 400 grams.
