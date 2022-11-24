Lena Faubion Blanchard

Lena Faubion Blanchard is pictured with her dog, Lucy. Blanchard remembers growing up during World War II, when people had ration books with coupons for everyday things like sugar, shortening, clothes, shoes and gasoline.

Editor's Note

CORYELL COUNTY — Lena Faubion Blanchard grew up in a simpler time and place, when the sticker price of a brand-new Buick Roadmaster sedan was $1,800, bananas cost 11 cents a pound, and the average family house sold for around $3,000.

The 1930s and ‘40s were also a time of hardship and sacrifice as the country and the world endured the ravages of the Great Depression and World War II. As a young girl born in 1935 in Evant, a tiny town 56 miles northwest of Killeen, and growing up in the Purmela and Ireland communities of Central Texas, Blanchard remembers people having ration books with coupons for everyday things like sugar, shortening, clothes, shoes and gasoline.

