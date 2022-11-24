CORYELL COUNTY — Lena Faubion Blanchard grew up in a simpler time and place, when the sticker price of a brand-new Buick Roadmaster sedan was $1,800, bananas cost 11 cents a pound, and the average family house sold for around $3,000.
The 1930s and ‘40s were also a time of hardship and sacrifice as the country and the world endured the ravages of the Great Depression and World War II. As a young girl born in 1935 in Evant, a tiny town 56 miles northwest of Killeen, and growing up in the Purmela and Ireland communities of Central Texas, Blanchard remembers people having ration books with coupons for everyday things like sugar, shortening, clothes, shoes and gasoline.
She talked about those difficult years:
“A lot of times we just had beans and potatoes, so events like Thanksgiving were very special and we looked forward to it. It was important to raise crops and animals in order to have more of a variety of foods. Times were tough and getting together for family events were very important to us.
“I can remember walking around on Sunday afternoons for a community effort to find scrap metal and rubber to be sent away and melted to aid in the war. We had a big radio, and we would gather around it with the family to listen to the war being broadcast from England. My uncle, Frank, was killed during World War II and I remember feeling a lot of anxiety about the war.”
Despite the hardships of the day, the mother of five, grandmother of nine, and great-grandmother of 12, who graduated from Gatesville High School in 1952, has plenty of fond memories. Some of the best were family holiday gatherings on Thanksgiving.
“My earliest Thanksgiving memories were at my grandmother’s house in Purmela, where the whole Bates clan would gather,” Blanchard said. “Each family would bring home-cooked food to the gathering.
“My grandmother had seven children, so the gatherings were very large. Some of the foods I remember eating back then were banana pudding, fried chicken, or turkey and dressing, loads of various vegetables, potatoes of all kinds, and gravy. We would serve iced tea, as well. Everyone basically brought their favorite foods. I remember there was an unending array of pies and cakes. Everything was made from scratch.
“My favorite things to eat from the Thanksgiving meals were pecan pie, banana pudding, coconut cake, fried chicken, and a lot of gravy.
“After the meal, the ladies would stay inside and visit, while the men would gather under the shade trees and swap stories. The older kids would play baseball and the younger kids would play hide and seek.
“And aside from the Bates clan gathering at Thanksgiving every year, we would also gather at Mother Neff Park for Easter. I remember we would have a large Easter egg hunt. I remember we didn’t have a prize egg to find back in those days, but I always looked forward to it. After the big hunt, the children would load up and we would head to Gatesville from the park and go to the old Ritz Theater where we would always catch a wild western movie.”
Over the years, the annual holidays have changed quite a bit for her, Blanchard said. She continued:
“As we got older and everyone had their own families and moved away, we didn’t have as many large gatherings with the Bates clan.
“When my children were young, we would attend some Thanksgiving gatherings at my in-laws (the Blanchards) in the Mountain community of Coryell County. As my children grew older and had families of their own, getting together for Thanksgiving celebrations were merged into new traditions and gatherings.
“I don’t really participate in Thanksgiving planning these days since my grandchildren are grown with children of their own, but I am always included in the celebrations when they are held. This year, I plan on going to my granddaughter’s house for Thanksgiving. I’ve come full circle in Thanksgiving preparations and have relinquished these duties to my children and grandchildren ... and these celebrations are in good hands.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.