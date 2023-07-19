Coryell County Judge Roger Miller and the Commissioners’ Court issued a burn ban Wednesday for the county. The burn ban, according to the initial order by Miller, is effective for 10 days.
Violation of the burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor and is punishable by fines of up to $500.
