In a 4-0 vote from the commissioners court, Coryell County Judge Roger Miller has re-implemented the county’s burn ban. The ban went into effect Tuesday and will be in effect for 90 days unless terminated earlier, the order read.
A previous order that went into effect July 26 expired, causing it to be re-implemented.
