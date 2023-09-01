COURT court graphic

The family of a woman who died in the Coryell County Jail in 2017 will receive $800,000 after the county settled a lawsuit before going to court, the family’s lawyer said in a news release Friday.

Kelli Page, who was 46 at the time, died on Oct. 8, 2017, when jailers entered her cell for what they called “jail violations” and tried to restrain her. During a scuffle with the jailers, Page appeared unresponsive and later died.

