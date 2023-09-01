The family of a woman who died in the Coryell County Jail in 2017 will receive $800,000 after the county settled a lawsuit before going to court, the family’s lawyer said in a news release Friday.
Kelli Page, who was 46 at the time, died on Oct. 8, 2017, when jailers entered her cell for what they called “jail violations” and tried to restrain her. During a scuffle with the jailers, Page appeared unresponsive and later died.
“Video recordings capture events leading up to the attempted cell extraction, and they disclose that Kelli had been attempting to communicate presumably with a jailer,” the family’s lawyer, T. Dean Malone, said in the news release. “She had tapped on the cell door window, but video recordings do not indicate that Kelli was being violent or aggressive. In fact, they indicate the opposite. Nevertheless, jailers sprayed Kelli with pepper spray and restrained her on the floor. After a struggle, with Kelli being restrained on the floor, she died.”
An autopsy revealed that Page died as a result of mechanical asphyxia in association with physical restraint. The medical examiner also reported that hypertensive cardiovascular disease, cirrhosis, and obesity likely contributed to the cause of death, the release said.
An autopsy ruled the death was from mechanical asphyxiation by homicide. By legal definition, a homicide is the death of an individual by the actions or omission of another and is not necessarily criminal in nature.
Page’s family filed the lawsuit in a federal court in Waco on Jan. 30, 2019.
“In my opinion, Coryell County knew, the day the lawsuit was filed, that it should settle claims arising out of Kelli’s death,” Malone said in the release. “Nevertheless, Kelli’s family was forced to wait years, through an initial loss without a trial in the district court, and the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals reversing that loss, and then having to begin preparing for a trial, before Coryell County finally tried to resolve the case.
“Families whose loved ones die in Texas jails should not have to wait years for justice. The law and procedure regarding jail neglect and abuse cases needs to change. Years of delay leaves families wondering whether justice will ever come.”
On July 14, 2022, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans, set aside the judgment and returned the case.
The incident
During an inquest hearing on Dec. 19, 2017, to discuss the results of the autopsy, Adam Russell, a member of the Texas Rangers, took to the witness stand and described step-by-step what he saw while viewing the surveillance footage from the Coryell County Jail, and conducting his investigation, the Herald reported in 2017.
Page had been placed in segregation because of a separate investigation into whether or not she was “cheeking” her medication. Cheeking is the act of pretending to take medication, then storing it somewhere later. Page was prescribed Vasodilators, which resemble amphetamines, and if they are taken in large quantities, it is possible to get high off of them.
On the day of her death, Page woke up about 7 a.m., pulled out a hairbrush and began to brush her hair, according to Russell. Shortly afterward, she began banging on the walls of her cell with that hair brush, and according to an inmate who spoke with Russell, demanded her commissary privileges back. Guards came to speak with Page twice and asked her to stop making a commotion.
When that didn’t work, they prepared to enter the cell and restrain her, according to Russell.
The correctional officers asked Page to retreat to the back wall with her hands above her head so they could restrain her, Russell said. That didn’t happen, and Page stood with her back to the officers and held her hairbrush like a weapon and took an “offensive posture” according to Russell. The officers sprayed pepper spray through the food slot in an attempt to get her to drop the brush. When that didn’t happen, they entered the cell.
Page “actively resisted” the officers, and at one point, reached back and snatched a pair of handcuffs from the officer’s belt, Russell said.
During the scuffle, the correctional officer delivered a series of strikes with his knee to Page’s legs and upper body, Russell said, and she continued to reach for the hairbrush, which had fallen on the floor. When Page refused to comply with the officers’ repeated demands to stop resisting, the officer hit Page in the face with his open fist.
That was the first of three punches to the face he delivered. An “empty-hand strike” is standard procedure for a correctional officer who is going through the use of force continuum, often used by officers on a resisting subject, according to Russell.
The second punch came after Page allegedly kicked the officer in the groin, grabbed him in the groin area and bit his hand, Russell said. As Page moved forward and attempted to bite the forearm of a second correctional officer, the first officer struck her in the face for a third and final time, Russell said. Page did not move, and there was a short moment of relief among the correctional officers at first.
Then they saw a look of distress on Page’s face, and they realized that something was wrong.
Shortly afterward, the officers began performing CPR, and later switched off with emergency medical services. CPR was performed for about 30 minutes off and on before it was determined that Page was dead, according to Russell.
