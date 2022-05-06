Coryell County residents may conduct outdoor burns this weekend. County Judge Roger Miller has temporarily lifted the burn ban from until 8 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release.
Anyone conducting an outdoor burn must use reasonable caution and attend to the fire at all times. The person in charge of the controlled fire is also asked to contact the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office to provide the location and a phone number, the release said.
