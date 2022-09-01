Outdoor burning will be allowed this weekend in Coryell County as county officials announced the temporary suspension of the burn ban.
The amount of precipitation of late led County Judge Roger Miller to suspend the order beginning 7 a.m. Friday and going through 8 p.m. Monday, according to a news release Thursday.
