A portion of Coryell County’s Republican voters effectively decided on a new commissioner Tuesday.
According to unofficial results from the county, Keith Taylor defeated incumbent Ray Ashby Jr. in the race for the county’s fourth precinct.
Taylor received a total of 418 votes — or 54.01%, while Ashby received 356 votes — 45.99%. The race is effectively decided since no Democrats filed to run for office in Coryell County and Taylor will be the only name on the ballot for the seat on Nov. 8.
Ashby will serve the remainder of his term, and Taylor should be sworn in on Jan. 1, 2023.
“Thank you to everyone that went to the polls and voted. I appreciate your support and look forward to representing the citizens of Coryell County,” Taylor said on his campaign Facebook page Tuesday evening.
Taylor is self-employed. He has roots in Coryell County and has lived in Jonesboro since 1972. He is the current president of the Jonesboro ISD board of trustees and has been a member of the Jonesboro Volunteer Fire Department for over 20 years.
Ashby owns a construction company, used to be a teacher and currently resides in Gatesville. He was first elected to the seat he serves in 2016.
Taylor and Ashby ended up in a runoff after amassing more votes than former Copperas Cove Mayor Bradi Diaz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.