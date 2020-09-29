A Coryell County grand jury indicted a Gatesville man and woman after police said their marriage was illegal.
William Patrick Hopkins, 48, was indicted on one count of prohibited sexual contact with an ancestor or descendant and one count of bigamy after police said that he married his daughter, Victoria Ann Kay Kinard, 21. She also was indicted on a charge of prohibited sexual contact with an ancestor or descendant.
Bigamy is a third-degree felony and prohibited sexual contact with an ancestor or descendant is a second-degree felony, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Kinard was not listed in the Coryell County Jail but Hopkins was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $45,000, according to jail records on Tuesday.
Gatesville police began an investigation on July 18 after a police officer spoke with a woman who said “that her now ex-husband, Hopkins, married another woman, Kinard, prior to their divorce being finalized,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said they used court records to determine that Hopkins and Kinard married on March 13 and that the divorce was finalized on May 21. “They both solemnly swore or affirmed that they were not married to another person and that they were not an ancestor or descendant by blood or adoption,” according to the affidavit.
Police reviewed text messages between Hopkins and Kinard in which they allegedly discuss having sex several times and pregnancy.
Also indicted in September, on unrelated charges, were:
Juan Almendariz, 52, of Moody, on a charge of continuous violence against the family.
Riley Aaron Smith, 23, of Gatesville, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Martin Ramirez Munoz IV, of Gatesville, on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.