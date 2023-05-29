Two months after being indicted on a burglary charge in Bell County, a man was indicted in Coryell County on a felony charge after Copperas Cove police said he robbed a laundromat custodian at gunpoint.
Jaevin John Hobson Quidachay, 29, was booked into the Coryell County Jail on March 7, following his arrest by Cove police. He was indicted in May on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.
Quidachay was being held in the Coryell County Jail on Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $175,000.
It was just before 11 p.m. on March 5, when Cove police responded to Coin Laundry U.S.A. on North Main Street after a reported robbery.
There, police met with a person who said that around 10:17 p.m., a man entered the business and asked the custodian if he could do laundry, but the laundromat was closing so the man left, according to an arrest affidavit.
“At approximately 10:35 p.m., (the custodian) exited a maintenance area of the building and the same male from earlier confronted her near the office,” police said. “He produced a ‘small’ silver pistol and demanded the money. (The victim) entered the office and emptied a register till filled with approximately $30 in quarters ... and another $30 worth of quarters from another laundry till and several debit cards from their lost and found.”
Police viewed surveillance video from the laundry to gather a description of the man and what he was wearing.
Around 3:25 a.m. on March 6, Cove police were dispatched to the 500 block of North First Street after a report of a suspicious person who made a purchase using quarters after his debit card was declined. In a nearby parking lot, police found a man matching the description who was wearing the same clothes as the man who committed the armed robbery at the laundry.
According to the affidavit, officers attempted to detain the man and a struggle ensued. One officer noticed a silver .45-caliber Kimber pistol tucked into the man’s boot. When questioned by police, the man said he found it in the parking lot.
“Dispatch advised that the pistol was reported stolen by the Killeen Police Department and Jaevin was the suspect,” according to the affidavit.
Killeen police also have named Quidachay as a “person of interest” relating to a burglary that occurred on March 3, at Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply, which opened last year at 701 E. Central Texas Expressway.
He has not been charged in relation to the alleged commercial burglary at Murdoch’s, but he was indicted on March 22 on a felony charge of burglary of a building after he allegedly broke into a frozen treats shop on Feb. 16.
OTHER INDICTMENTS
- Brandon R. Jones, 47, on a charge of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- Hector L. Colon-Alicea, 48, on a charge of attempted burglary of a habitation.
- Joseph D. Stiver, 45, on a charge of theft of property worth more than $2,500, with previous convictions.
- Brock Richard Thomas Gonzalez, 26, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
- Karri Nicole Goleman, 36, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
- Vincente Allen Edmondson, 42, on a charge of assault of a family or household member with previous convictions.
- Dashawn Dominque Anderson, 29, on charges of possession of marijuana 4 ounces or more but less than 5 pounds and possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
- Daniel Ponce Jr., 24, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
- Devin Amier Rashawn Henderson, 23, on a charge of deadly conduct.
- Christopher Scott Cassell, 56, on a charge of driving while intoxicated with previous convictions.
- Rebecca Cuellar Bishop, 38, on charges of theft of property worth $30,000, or more but less than $150,000, and theft of property $2,500, or more but less than $30,000.
- Michael Mendoza, 37, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
- Tony Lee Williams, 39, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
- Dalton Cole Wilkerson, 23, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
- Hunter Winfield Tyson, 28, on three charges of aggravated assault against a public servant, one charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and one charge of tampering with a government record.
- Roger Valdivia, 31, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
- Elizha Wheeler, 21, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
- George Stanberry, 48, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
- Michael Lee Stoltz, 28, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
- Treavor Lovell Ford, 31, on charges of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams and manufacture or deliver a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
- Gabriel Matthew Davila, 24, on charges of continuous violence against the family and abandon or endanger a child.
- Michael Richard Cathey, 55, on charges of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, tamper or fabricate evidence and two charges of assault of a peace officer.
- Jason Rogers, 37, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
- Ashley Nicole Mitchell, 29, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
- Anthony Lee McDaniel, 37, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
- Stephen Andrew Jackson, 30, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
- James Lee Anderson Jr., 37, on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.
- Jackie Wayne Nolen Jr., 53, on a charge of failure to comply with sex offenders duty to register.
