COURT court graphic

Two months after being indicted on a burglary charge in Bell County, a man was indicted in Coryell County on a felony charge after Copperas Cove police said he robbed a laundromat custodian at gunpoint.

Jaevin John Hobson Quidachay, 29, was booked into the Coryell County Jail on March 7, following his arrest by Cove police. He was indicted in May on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.