A Coryell County man who was arrested Aug. 17 on cruelty to animals charges was released on bond Saturday.
According to a spokesperson with the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, Colton Hale, 34, was charged with abandoning 14 horses after a property owner who was not named called Aug. 3 to report the condition of the livestock.
Monday’s news release said the caller told the sheriff’s office she hadn’t seen the horses’ owners since May 2 and that she could not afford to care for the animals any longer. Apparently, she said three of the horses had died and she did not want any additional deaths.
The release said the horses’ owners were not replying to the caller’s attempts to contact them.
A livestock deputy with the sheriff’s office met with the caller Aug. 4, at the property near Topsey and observed “several round bale feeders on the property that were empty,” as well as “three troughs filled with water and no grass anywhere on the property. According to the deputy, there was no hay observed and during the course of the inspection, a large brown horse carcass was seen on the north side of a house on the property. The release said the caller advised the other two carcasses were in the northwest pasture.
“The 11 surviving horses were in bad shape, with bones seen protruding from their heads, ribs and hips,” the release said.
The surviving horses were removed from the property and taken into custody by the CCSO on Aug. 5.
According to the sheriff, multiple attempts were made to contact the owners of the horses, with no success.
On Aug. 8, a local veterinarian examined the 11 surviving horses and assigned each a Body Condition Score. The BCS System is a scale ranging from 1-9. Thinner horses score low while fatter horses score higher than 5. The vet found the horses to be “very thin, exhibiting signs of malnourishment.” He further stated that he would consider two of the horses to be emaciated and scored each of them a 1/9, according to the release.
Based off the deputy’s observations and the veterinarian’s assessment, which established probable cause, 14 arrest were warrants issued for Hale alleging Cruelty to Livestock Animals (Abandonment - Failure to provide necessary food, water, or care). Each charge is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by up to 1 year in county jail and/or a fine up to $4,000.
Hale was taken into custody Thursday in Gatesville and jailed on bonds totaling $35,000. The investigation into this matter is ongoing and additional arrests are anticipated.
“These horses were in a terrible situation, and I am happy they have been removed and are receiving the care and attention they deserve,” Coryell County Sheriff Scott A. Williams said. “Sometimes the ideas of neglect or cruelty to animals can be subjective, but this is an apparent case of cruelty through abandonment when the owners made the decision to stop providing even basic care for these horses. We have zero-tolerance for cruelty to animals, whether they be livestock or pets in Coryell County, and I think this situation illustrates that.
“Our only hope is that these animals continue to improve and can live out their lives in loving, caring homes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.