Horses-Mug.jpg

Colton Hale

A Coryell County man who was arrested Aug. 17 on cruelty to animals charges was released on bond Saturday.

According to a spokesperson with the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office, Colton Hale, 34, was charged with abandoning 14 horses after a property owner who was not named called Aug. 3 to report the condition of the livestock.

