The issuance of general obligation bonds in the amount of $30.9 million will not happen after final unofficial election results were released by Coryell County officials Saturday evening.
A total of 2,024 voters (73.2%) said they were “against” the bond, while 743 (26.8%) have said they were “for” it.
The issue of building a new jail facility in the county has been a topic for the past several years.
On Nov. 8, 2011, 53.17% of voters indicated they were in favor of an $18.8 million bond for the construction of a slightly smaller jail.
The plan never came to fruition, however, as the Coryell County Commissioners’ Court were held up by the cost to build a new jail.
Coryell County Sheriff Scott Williams had been relentless in his pursuit of a new jail.
The current jail, which is in downtown Gatesville, has a capacity of 92 beds. It is regularly over-capacity, and the county has to send inmates to one of six other nearby counties.
Since the bond issue failed the election, the county will have to continue to do so.
Williams said in April that if the issue did not pass, the county could not take action on the issue again for another three years at a minimum.
Results
Against: 2,024 (73.2%)
For: 743 (26.8%)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.